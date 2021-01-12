A Timeline of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Never-Ending Sex and the City "Feud"

Watch : "Sex and The City" Reboot Confirmed Without Kim Cattrall

We couldn't help but wonder…will Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's "feud" ever really go away?

While the Sex and the City co-stars have spent more time denying rumors of any animosity than actually playing Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones in the last decade, there's no denying there's definitely some bad blood between them after plans for a third Sex and the City film fell through in 2018.

And now that it's been confirmed that Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reunite for a 10-episode SATC revival series for HBO Max sans Cattrall, their much-publicized feud has once again become fodder for social media hot takes.

Sure, society does have a tendency to pit women starring on TV shows against each other (see: SATC, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, etc.) but where there's smoke there's usually a fire. Sometimes, co-workers just don't get along, like the person in E! News' offices who likes to heat up fish in the kitchen for lunch every day. Ahem.

But with this latest installment in SJP and Cattrall's "feud," we decided to take a stroll down memory lane to see all the times they've addressed the headlines since SATC debuted in 1998. Grab your rental...