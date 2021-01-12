Nicole Richie Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Daughter Harlow on Her 13th Birthday

Nicole Richie is a proud momma!

Take one look at the fashion designer's Instagram, and you'll see an array of swoon-worthy style moments. However, on Monday, Jan. 11, the Simple Life alum decided to switch things up and shared a never-before-seen photo of her eldest child, Harlow Madden, who she shares with husband Joel Madden. They are also parents to Sparrow Madden, 11.

The rare moment was in celebration of her daughter's 13th birthday. In her post, Nicole not only wrote a heartwarming tribute to her first-born, but she uploaded an adorable baby picture.

"Here you are at 3 months old," the House of Harlow designer began. "Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom."

She closed, "Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys."