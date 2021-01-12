See Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Australian Love Story in Photos

Watch : Zac Efron Grows Up in "17 Again": E! News Rewind

If life's a beach, then Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are just playing in the sand.

Australia's latest Hollywood transplant and his model girlfriend were recently spotted on the beaches of Sydney, which marked the couple's newest sighting following last weekend's romantic date night. The former Disney Channel hunk looked effortlessly cool in a pair of aviator sunglasses and floral shorts, while Vanessa rocked a high-cut swimsuit perfect for tanning.

Zac and Vanessa were first romantically linked last September when they stepped out arm-in-arm in Byron Bay, however E! News confirmed their love story actually spans back to July 2020.

"They have fun together and hang out a lot," a source dished at the time. "He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places. He's in a good place and happy down under."

Neither Zac or his girlfriend have publicly discussed their relationship, which means it's time to let photos do all the talking about their undeniable chemistry.