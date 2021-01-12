Watch Kameron Westcott Fret Over Neighborhood Gossip in RHOD Sneak Peek

Is Kameron Westcott about to become the talk of the town?
According to the Bravo star herself, yes—and it's all because she and her husband Court are putting their house on the market, as she explains in E!'s exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas.
The couple can be seen putting a "for sale" sign in their yard at the start of the below clip, which Court says he's been asking Kameron to do "for two years."
"I just think they look so tacky, and I don't know, it just wakes up the whole neighborhood," she responds to her husband. "It's just like, let the gossip begin."
This gossip, Kameron further explains in a confessional, has to do with why they'd be moving. "I don't want people talking about me," the RHOD star says. "They're probably just gonna think, 'Oh, well, COVID hit, they probably lost all their money.' I mean literally, that's how the rumors start in neighborhoods."
She continues, theorizing other potential rumors that her and Court's move could spark: "They must be getting divorced. Or they're downsizing. Are they downsizing? There's a sign outside their house!"
Adds Kameron, "Like, everything can happen once that sign goes up on your lawn."
Court, however, is more focused on finding a buyer—and as he tells his wife, they might already have one.
"We got a low-ball offer," he reveals. "So they've been coming higher and higher, but they're out of town. So we have to wait two weeks..."
Kameron isn't exactly thrilled to hear the news, cutting Court off. "What?! Are you kidding me?" she says. "Hello, everyone still has internet on vacation! What are they, like, in the Maldives with no reception? There's still reception in the Maldives."
Court apparently saw this exact reaction coming, telling Kameron before the clip concludes, "That's why I didn't want to tell you. I can't deal with you being super sad this doesn't happen."
