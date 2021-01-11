Lisa Vanderpump Gives Her Honest Take on Stassi Schroeder's Vanderpump Rules Firing

Watch : Does Lisa Vanderpump Think Stassi Schroeder Is Racist?

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving up her honest thoughts on Vanderpump Rules' former cast members.

Last year, original co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from this hit Bravo series after former cast mate Faith Stowers did a podcast interview and publicly accused them of calling the police on her to report a false claim (both have since apologized publicly).

"I think there was a little lack of awareness with Stassi and I think she lived in her own bubble. And again, I think Bravo did what they had to do at the time," Lisa shared on the Monday, Jan. 11 episode of Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. "I think everything was so inflamed at that time, but it was an accumulation of things she'd done as well. It wasn't just one remark. And I think the fact that she was proactive in calling, with this whole, Faith situation. Just not the way to handle things."