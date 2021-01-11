Justin and Hailey Bieber Say Aloha to Adventure in Romantic Getaway to Hawaii

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

2021 is turning into the year of adventure for the Biebers.

Over the past week, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed a couple's vacation to Hawaii where they did a whole lot more than simply soak up the sun.

In photos shared on social media, the 26-year-old "Holy" singer and 24-year-old model took time to rest and relax by the ocean blue water. But at the same time, the couple also made sure to explore the Aloha state.

Whether snorkeling along the coast or enjoying a motorcycle ride, Justin and Hailey made the most of their getaway. And if you had any doubts that it was a trip to remember, just look at the couple's captions.

"Heart = full," Hailey shared online with several memorable moments from the getaway. Justin added, "Will miss u Hawaii." As the pair returns home, E! News decided to compile some of the couple's best photos from the trip.