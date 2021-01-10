Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashiansPhotosVideos

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Daughter Tiana Have an Adorable Play Sesh

Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson enjoying some quality play time with his youngest child, daughter Tiana, aka Tia, in this sweet video that he posted on Sunday, Jan. 10.

It's play time with cool dad Dwayne Johnson.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, the 48-year-old Moana actor posted on his Instagram page a video showing him playing with his youngest daughter, Tiana, nicknamed Tia, who is 2-and-a-half years old. "I can snuggle my kitty kat?" he asks her, as she hands him a plush cat toy. "This is my favorite. What's this kitty kat's name again?" She answers matter-of-factly, "Pupples."

Tiana then proceeds to put an orange sleep mask over her father's eyes, saying, "Let me put this on you. It's going to be perfect."

"It is going to be perfect. And there we go. It's perfect," Johnson says. "OK. How long do I have to stay here like this for?"

"Twenty minutes," she says, before counting several seconds. Tiana then uses what appears to be a tiny comb to brush her dad's tattoo bicep, saying, "then we need to clean your muscles...there are the germies."

"Usually I like mommy to clean my muscles," The Rock jokes, still wearing the mask. 

The star later wrote on Instagram, "Just love that regardless of how busy we all may be - moments like this makes time slow down to a crawl. Hey, I'll take it... my business can wait. So kind of baby Tia to give me my favorite kitty kat, 'Pupples' to snuggle....which brings to mind another inappropriate joke but I'll refrain...Enjoy your Sunday, my friends! #littlethings"

Hiram Garcia's Photos of Dwayne Johnson and His Family

Watch Johnson's video below:

Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian are also parents to daughter Jasmine, 5. He is also a father to daughter Simone, 19, from a previous marriage.

Johnson occasionally shared adorable photos and videos of his kids on Instagram. See some of the cutest pics of his family:

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Play Time With Dad

Tiana, 2, plays with her dad and introduces him to "Pupples," her plush cat.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Happy New Year From the Spaghetti Fairy

The Rock's youngest daughter, Tiana (Tia) blames a magical being for a pasta spill over the New Year's weekend.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Christmas 2020

Dwayne and his little girl Tiana (Tia) watch The Lion King on Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Batting Practice

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have another little fighter in the family when he shared a photo of his daughter, Jasmine, swinging her hardest at a Peppa Pig piñata.

Instagram
A Future Fierce Female

"Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," Dwayne captioned a selfie of himself and Jasmine on International Women's Day this year.

Instagram
Leaving a Legacy

"Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back," Dwayne wrote on International Women's Day 2020 alongside a photo of him and his daughter Simone, who is now the fourth in the family to train to become a WWE Superstar.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
Proud Papa

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Dwayne wrote in dedication to his daughter Tia for International Women's Day.

"And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life," he continued. "But you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine." Aww.

Instagram
Stuffed

"1130am, already tired and our butts kicked on the bedroom floor and we haven't even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet," Dwayne wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving this past year while relaxing with his little one.

Instagram
Easter Bunnies

Dwayne took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs last spring.

Instagram
Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) celebrated her first birthday in 2019 and boy is she getting big!

Instagram
Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Instagram
Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Instagram
Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Instagram
Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Instagram
Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Instagram
Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Instagram
Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Instagram
Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Instagram
Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Instagram
Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his wife, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Instagram
Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Instagram
Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Instagram
Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Plus-One

Dwayne had the perfect plus-one for his Baywatch premiere when he brought daughter Simone along.

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Instagram
View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

Instagram
Bear Hug

There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.

Instagram
Dad...Stop!

Even though Johnson and his family travel in style, it doesn't mean he doesn't pull a dad move every now and then and totally embarrass his teenage daughter.

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"I'm one lucky man," Johnson captioned this celebratory post in August 2016 in honor of Simone's 15th birthday. "I love you. WE ALL love you. And thanks for always being down to watch The Purge movies with me."

