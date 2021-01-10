Kylie Jenner Is a Vision in White on Her Last Day of Filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians

It's almost the end of an era! (Insert crying emojis.)
Kylie Jenner is making sure to leave a fashionable mark on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 23-year-old star showed off her latest ensemble, which also happens to be something she wore on her last day of filming the E! reality TV series.
To close out the monumental occasion, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a head-to-toe white outfit that looked both cozy and ultra-chic.
Kylie wore an off-white Zeynep Arçay trench coat that she paired with a matching soft knit corset top and bell-bottom pants. She completed her fashionable 'fit with beige heeled mules, a dainty box-shaped handbag and diamond-studded drop earrings.
"last day of filming," she simply captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 9.
The beauty mogul isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to share behind-the-scenes footage of her final KUWTK moments. Just yesterday, Kim Kardashian shared an exclusive clip with E! News that captured her emotional day.
"We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again—isn't that so crazy," the SKIMS founder expressed, sharing that she and the crew were celebrating with some refreshments. "So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out... Cheers to—I don't know: 15 years, 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."
Last September, the family announced they were saying goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians for good.
"We've decided as a family to end this very special journey," they said in a statement at the time. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
Of course, they aren't closing out this chapter just yet. Their final season of KUWTK will debut sometime in 2021. Until then, take a look at Kylie's latest outfit and relive some of her greatest fashion moments below.