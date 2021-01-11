The Biggest Tiger Bombshells: Tiger Woods' Amazing Rise and All the Signs He Was Headed for a Fall

Wedge Issue

Dina Parr, Tiger's high school sweetheart, remembered being worried about all the pressure he would face as he got more and more famous.

In their relationship, "I think he saw the bridge to me being able to give him a normal life," she said. "He knew he could be himself and there was no judgment, no pressure to live up to all these expectations."

Parr recalled, "I was in love with him. I would tell him all the time, golf is great, it's your passion, but it's not everything. There's more to life."

Ultimately, she felt that Tiger's parents, Earl and Kultida Woods, definitely didn't see her in their plans for their son.

"I felt like their plans were creating this robot," Parr said. "There was all this preparation for golf, which is great, you're going to be a great golfer. But he had no life skills. He had not been prepared for life, and I was probably the only person around him that really kept him in check."

Tiger would insist he did love her and wanted to have a life with her, she said.

Family friend Joe Grohman recalled Tiger getting busted lying to his parents, telling them he was coming home from college for a visit but actually arriving a day earlier and staying with Dina. "Tida was 'goddamning' a lot...And Earl was incensed...They were ready to kick him out of the house, they were so mad. Tiger, you know, he was spooked."

And then Tiger wrote Dina a letter, after a three-year relationship, telling her that neither he nor his parents ever wanted to talk to or hear from her again, that he felt "used and manipulated" by her and her family.

"Sincerely, Tiger."