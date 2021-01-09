Sharna Burgess Responds to Fan Questions About Her Brian Austin Green Romance

Sharna Burgess is keeping a tight lip!
The Dancing With the Stars champion might be an open book on social media, but there are a few topics she's not willing to publicly discuss—like her rumored romance with the newly single Brian Austin Green.
On Friday night, the 35-year-old dancer took to Instagram Stories and asked her followers to submit their burning questions about "love, life, advice, all the things." Not surprisingly, many of Sharna's fans wondered about her relationship status, especially since she and the 47-year-old actor recently enjoyed a steamy Hawaiian vacation.
"Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one," she replied to one follower's question when asked about her love life. "It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst the ones about my relationship status."
"I say this with love and kindness," she continued, "Let it go."
However, not everyone asked her about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Some praised Sharna for prioritizing her happiness and falling in love with herself first. "Best thing I ever did," she responded with a red heart emoji, "Well one of them lol."
Sharna's candid Q&A came only a few days after she and Brian were spotted looking head over heels for each other during their romantic getaway. E! News reported the duo traveled to the Big Island of Hawaii over the Christmas break.
At the time, a source shared that the two had "an incredible time being together in paradise."
The '90s heartthrob wanted to make this getaway one to remember, which is why the insider said he decided to "take her to one of his favorite places."
"They stayed at the Four Seasons, the same place Brian got married to Megan [Fox]," the insider dished. "They had a great time on the island. They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands. They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise."
The source added, "Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."
Although the pair has yet to publicly confirm their romance, Sharna previously told US Weekly she was no longer single.
"It's been really awesome," the professional dancer shared in December. "I actually am not on the market anymore. But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."
"How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic," she asked jokingly. "I'm looking for that soulmate stuff—that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them."
Sharna also revealed why it's been so important for her to maintain some privacy, especially when it comes to her love life.
"I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I'm in love. It's almost the opposite," she admitted. "I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can."
While Brian and Sharna are both keeping their lips sealed on their romance, take a look at their steamy Hawaiian getaway here. After all, a picture says a thousand words!