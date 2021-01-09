Watch Kim Kardashian Toast to "Craziness and Lots of Love" as KUWTK Wraps Filming

Kim Kardashian is raising her glass to 15 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In an exclusive video, the KKW Beauty guru looks back at her time on the iconic E! reality TV show as she and the crew wrap filming on the final season. Kim, wearing her SKIMS cozy lounge wear, tells the camera, "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again—isn't that so crazy?!"

And though Kim typically doesn't drink alcohol, the momentous occasion called for a bit of bubbly. "So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out," she continues, before raising her glass of champagne. "Cheers to—I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

Khloe Kardashian also marked the bittersweet moment on her Instagram Story this Friday, revealing the elaborate lunch the family had as part of their final farewell. She said over a video of their meal, "Our last day of shooting. Look how cute these cookies are!"