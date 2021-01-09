Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashiansPhotosVideos

Bob's Burgers' 10 Tastiest Celebrity Guest Stars

In celebration of Bob's Burgers' 10th anniversary on January 9, a look back at the 10 biggest stars who've voiced characters in the Belcher family's weird, wonderful world.

Bobs BurgersTwentieth Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's been a decade since we first tasted Bob's Burgers.

And in that time spent with the Belcher family following their Jan. 9, 2011, debut on Fox, we've fallen in love with Bob and his brood—thanks, in large part, to the truly exquisite vocal work performed by the show's series regulars. With H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy regularly recording together as harried diner owner Bob, wife Linda, kids Tina, Gene, Louise, and devoted customer Teddy, respectively, they've proven that the industry standard of recording separately isn't always best. This show soars on a winning chemistry only capable by performing opposite one another.

And that goes double when the series brings in guest stars to populate its charmingly kooky (and still unnamed) seaside community. Over the years, the Belchers have crossed paths with countless characters, many of them played by celebrities whose voices we'd recognize anywhere. While some have gone on to practically become series regulars themselves, like Sarah Silverman (as Ollie) and Jenny Slate (as Tammy), some have kept us hungry for more.

In honor of 10 years of Bob's Burgers, here's a look back at the show's 10 biggest celebrity guests—one for each hilarious year.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Fox
Jon Hamm

The Mad Men star memorably lent his voice to that of a talking toilet Gene found in the woods in the season two episode "O.T.: The Outside Toilet." His work, however, went uncredited.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Fox
Tiffany Haddish

In the season nine episode "Roamin' Bob-day," the hilarious Girls Trip star voiced the character Patricia.

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Fox
Paul Rudd

Ant-Man himself was responsible for the vocal stylings of equine-obsessed Tina's imaginary horse Jericho in the season six episode "The Horse Rider-er."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Fox
Molly Shannon

The SNL comedian has been heard in four episodes over the years, beginning with season four's Halloween episode "Fort Night," voicing Louise's psychotic classmate Millie.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock, Fox
Megan Mullally

Practically a series regular at this point, the Will & Grace star has voiced several characters across 20 episodes. However, it's Linda's eccentric sister Gayle who she's played the most, beginning with the season one episode "Art Crawl."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Fox
Wanda Sykes

In the season six episode "Sacred Couch," Sykes played local TV personality Sofa Queen, enlisted by Bob and the kids to help convince Linda to replace their old couch.

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Fox
Bill Hader

The Barry star has guest-starred in eight episodes over the years as bank robber Mickey, beginning with season two's "Bob Day Afternoon."

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock, Fox
Carly Simon

The iconic musician played herself in the season five premiere "Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl," in which the kids' school puts on a production of the hilariously adult (and fictional) "Working Girl: The Musical."

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock, Fox
Amy Schumer

In the season seven premiere "Flu-ouise," which saw an ill Louise fall into a wild fever dream reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz, the comedian lent her voice to the character of Young Lady. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock, Fox
Adam Driver

The Oscar-nominated Star Wars star lent his voice to Art the Artist, responsible for stealing the top of the Belcher's Christmas tree in the eighth season's two-part holiday episode, "The Bleakening."

Bob's Burgers returns Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

