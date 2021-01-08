Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Harry Styles Has "Broken" Jason Sudeikis' Heart

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Romance Heating Up: Details!

Olivia Wilde's new romance with Harry Styles has surprised many fans, but her ex Jason Sudeikis is having a much different reaction.

E! News confirmed Olivia and Jason's split in November 2020, however there is conflicting information regarding the specifics of when they actually went their separate ways. E! News initially learned they split in early 2020, however we've also been told they broke up this past November.

The former couple share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Earlier this month, photos of Olivia and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer looking cozy at a wedding confirmed their new relationship. The former House actress, who made her feature directorial debut with 2019's Booksmart, is currently directing Harry in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

"Olivia's romance with Harry has been going on for a little while and has broken Jason's heart," an insider tells E! News. "She was definitely trying to keep the romance with Harry under wraps and was very careful."