You Won't Believe What Your Favorite Peloton Instructors Used to Do for a Living

Are we all still doing the whole how it started vs. how it's going challenge in 2021? Because, if so, the Peloton crew has some submissions.

And we don't just mean the affect hours of riding, running and tree posing can have on a body. Because before they were the instructors who had you clipping in day after day, committing to at-home workouts long before the coronavirus made them mandatory, the fitness crew's most famous faces were spinning their wheels at other gigs.

Inspirational spin instructor Tunde Oyeneyin? Once an in-demand makeup artist. Tread guru Adrian Williams, he of the "negativity makes me nauseous" declaration, an aspiring pediatric nurse. And Olivia Amato was a Wall Streeter who would cry each Sunday about having to return to her finance job.

Now, of course, they're legends of the leaderboard. They're the faces some 3.5 million devotees—including Kate Hudson, Ciara and Ayesha Curry—have seen, perhaps, most regularly across the past 10 months. But how it started? Well they have got some stories to pedal...uh, peddle. Eight fan favorites relive the ride with E! News.