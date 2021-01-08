Real Housewives' Erika Jayne Is Ready to Date Again After Tom Girardi Breakup

Erika Jayne is ready to get back in the dating game following her split from her husband Tom Girardi.
The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the 81-year-old in November after 21 years of marriage, E! News exclusively revealed. The following month, Girardi was sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families whose loved ones died in a 2018 Boeing 737 plane crash. Jayne is also named in the lawsuit, as the plaintiffs allege in the filing that her ex embezzled the money "in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles."
Despite the turmoil, Jayne is walking into 2021 with her head held high. "She's sad about the marriage and in shock and disbelief over Tom's legal issues. But she wants to put it behind her," a source told E! News. "She is single and ready to date again."
And she wants potential suitors to know. Taking to Instagram Jan. 7, she shared a photo of herself modeling high heels and fishnet stockings, writing, "Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??"
After news of her split, cheating allegations emerged, with an insider explaining that "the reason Erika filed for divorce was infidelity," adding, "There has been more than one woman."
The source said that Jayne's ex was publicly caught several years ago while out to dinner with someone else and that she tried to move past it, but "his cheating continued." Girardi has not commented on the allegations.
In December, Jayne posted on Instagram and later deleted screenshots of multiple text messages from several years ago that she claimed showed conversations between Girardi and an alleged mistress. Neither the reality star nor her ex have commented on them.
Meanwhile, expect Jayne to talk about the split on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, which is currently filming, the first source told E! News. "Erika has been sharing her story with her cast mates," the insider said. "She's saying as much as she can."