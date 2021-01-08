Bill Hader Recalls the Failed Saturday Night Live Sketch That Almost Injured Justin Bieber

Watch : Justin Bieber Channels Rocky Balboa for New Music Video

One Saturday Night Live sketch took an unexpected turn.

During the Thursday, Jan. 7 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, SNL alum Bill Hader recalled a certain skit involving Justin Bieber that didn't make it past dress rehearsal.

While talking to host Seth Meyers about his time on the sketch comedy series, the 42-year-old star said, "'Song for Daddy' was Justin Bieber and that sketch only went to dress, and everything that could possibly go wrong in a sketch went wrong during that sketch."

He continued, "Immediately I think the set almost fell on Justin Bieber. And I tried to make it like, a part of the sketch or something. And then I remember none of the props I was supposed to have were there. And it went—it just went terrible."

Bill laughed as he remembered fellow SNL star Kenan Thompson walk in as Steve Harvey and calmly say, "I don't know. I like it."