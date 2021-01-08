Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsPhotosVideos

Don't Miss Out on Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale: Final Days to Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

From cozy winter accessories to sparkly skirts and home goods, time is ticking to score this season's best styles at unbeatable prices.

By Emily Spain 08 Jan, 2021 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Anthropologie Sale RoundupAnthropologie

Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale is the gift that keeps on giving!

But time is running out to score amazing deals on apparel, shoes, accessories and home goods. Even better, you can now take an extra 50% off sale items and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50. 

See below for our favorite sale picks from Anthropologie. Happy shopping!

Shop Martha Stewart's Amazon Picks to Get The New Year Off to a Very Good Start

Andrea Cropped Sweater Jacket

We love a good cropped sweater for the colder months. This one looks super flattering and cozy, too!

$198
$120
Anthropologie

Be Big Puzzle

If 2020 taught us anything, it's that keeping a stockpile of puzzles on hand is a must!

$28
$20
Anthropologie

Alicia Sequined Midi Skirt

Sequins aren't solely for holiday parties, it's a lifestyle! This sequined skirt is perfect to keep in your wardrobe for celebrations and fancy occasions.

$128
$80
Amazon

Bonnie Fringed Wrap Scarf

Don't let the cold weather get you down! It's always a good idea to add a pop of color to your outfit that will also keep you warm!

$48
$30
Anthropologie

Elsa Ribbed Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is great for layering. Throw on a leather jacket and booties for a complete winter look!

$148
$100
Anthropologie

Halsey Cropped Cowl Neck Cami

This versatile cami is great for layering and also comes in coral and black. 

$68
$40
Anthropologie

Zada Metallic Blazer

A power blazer is essential! This metallic one is perfect for date night, Zoom meetings or feeling fancy.

$148
$90
Anthropologie

Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Slim Utility Jeans

With a slim fit and seamed yoke waist, these jeans will look flattering on almost anyone. They also come in a neutral motif and black.

$128
$80
Anthropologie

Daydream Throw Blanket

Drape this colorful blanket over your couch for decor purposes or use it to cuddle up during movie night! 

$88
$60
Anthropologie

Fingers Crossed Pendant Necklace

Fingers crossed 2021 turns out to be a good year! Maybe if we wear this necklace everyday, our hopes will manifest.

$48
$30
Anthropologie

Davis Plaid Capelet

A capelet is the ultimate layering piece for the winter. This plaid one is so cute and versatile!

$168
$120
Anthropologie

For more deals, check out today's best sales!

