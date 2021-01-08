Peter Weber Goes Forward With New York City Move After Kelley Flanagan Breakup

Watch : Was Peter Weber's Mom Really Behind Kelley Flanagan Breakup?

Ticket for one! Peter Weber isn't letting his breakup stand in the way of his dreams in the Big Apple.

The Bachelor star revealed he is still moving to New York, even if Kelley Flanagan might not be joining him. The pair recently split during their "stressful" move, and it appears Kelley will now stay in Chicago.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Peter shared a joyous video on his Instagram Story that showed stacks of Home Depot moving boxes in his living room. The pilot surprised Bachelor Nation when he declared, "It's officially moving day!" He said, "Got all this stuff packed up right here ready to go. New York, we coming!"

After less than a year of dating, Peter and Kelley announced their breakup on Dec. 31. As he explained, "I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."