Amber Heard Responds to Claim She Failed to Donate $7 Million Johnny Depp Divorce Settlement

Amber Heard is speaking out about Johnny Depp's legal team's claim that she hasn't donated the money from their divorce settlement to charities, as she promised she would in 2016.

According to a new report by The Daily Mail published Thursday, Jan. 7, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers say they intend to use the allegation as part of their efforts to appeal British High Court judge Andrew Nichol's decision in Depp's defamation case against The Sun. In that case, Nichol sided with The Sun, arguing in his decision, "Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger."

In a statement to E! News, the Aquaman actress' attorney Elaine Bredehoft confirms her client has yet to fulfill the $7 million pledge she made to Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union, citing financial reasons.

"Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge," Bredehoft explains. "However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her."