The Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

Here's what we're eyeing, from unique sports bras to patterned joggers.

By Carolin Lehmann 08 Jan, 2021 1:00 PMTags
With our new year fitness goals in full swing, we're looking at Lululemon. Their new arrivals section has some of the cutest finds right now, from unique sports bras to patterned joggers and more.

Below, shop the Lululemon items we're obsessed with this week. There's no better way to inspire yourself to work out than to invest in some new gear, after all—right?

Energy Bra High Neck Medium Support, B–D Cup

We love sports bras that double as tops, and the cheerful willow green hue of this one is perfect. It has criss-crossed straps in the back.

$58
Lululemon

Align Short Eight Inch

These biker shorts come in a perfect subtle camo print. Plus, the Align fabric is our favorite—it's buttery soft.

$58
Lululemon

Ready to Rulu Jogger 29 Inch

You'll get so much wear out of these camo joggers with a 7/8 length. They have a high-rise fit and are sweat wicking.

$108
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 MultiDye

Tie dye is still a huge trend, and we love the subtle use of it on this long sleeve top. It's designed for running and training, plus won't chafe.

$88
Lululemon

Tulua Tight Lululemon Lab

Hurry, because these super unique tights are selling out fast. Their geometric seams are designed to elongate the body.

$168
Lululemon

Sherpa Weave Pom Beanie

It doesn't get cuter than this porcelain pink beanie with a pom pom. It has a warm fleece lining and is made of a wool-blend fabric.

$62
Lululemon

