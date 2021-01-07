Kylie Jenner Appears to Unfollow Rosalia, Sofia Richie and More From Her Inner Circle

Kylie Jenner has fewer people to keep up with in the new year.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has seemingly purged her Instagram timeline of a few familiar faces, including Rosalia, Sofia Richie and more. She now only follows 28 accounts, most of which belong to her family.
While some fans speculated that drama within Kylie's inner circle prompted the unfollowing spree, those rumors were dispelled when she also unfollowed Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, who are both particularly close to the Kardashian family.
Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were joined by Fai on their recent family getaway to Aspen, Colo., where they all enjoyed a day of shopping and hit the slopes. A source previously told E! News of the trip, "Everyone was in great spirits and enjoying their vacation. It looked like a nice change of scene and that they were happy being back in the snow and on the mountain."
Additionally, she unfollowed close friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, as well as former assistant Victoria Villarroel and longtime pal Yris Palmer.
The only pal to keep their spot on Kylie's über exclusive following list is Stassie Karanikolao, aka Stassie Baby.
Kylie's following list might be scant, but her follower count is anything but that. She currently boasts 208 million followers, meaning that plenty of eyes have seen the makeup mogul's latest sultry selfies.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the Kylie Cosmetics guru shared a demure photo of herself in a white loungewear set, with complete hair and makeup done. She captioned the pic, "Mommy goose."
Her Instagram feed will likely be filled with numerous photos of little Stormi in the coming days, as her and Travis Scott's daughter's Feb. 1 birthday is quickly approaching. The mom is already reflecting on the bittersweet third birthday, writing under a pic of her daughter over the holidays, "my baby is turning 3 soon and mommy's not ok!!!!!!"