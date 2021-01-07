OutDaughtered's Danielle Busby Has “No Clear Answer” After Procedure for Health Issues

Three days after Danielle Busby was hospitalized for a mysterious illness, the OutDaughtered star is updating fans on her health.

The mom of six explained on Instagram that she went in for a "procedure" on Monday, Jan. 4, and was "pretty certain" she'd be needing a surgery. However, she shared the positive news that surgery wasn't necessary after all.

Danielle, 37, wrote, "Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn't mean this is the end to my current struggles. More test, lead to more doctors... but still no clear answer at the moment of what's going on."

She added, "Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold."

Her husband Adam Busby initially let fans know that the TLC star had gone to the hospital for her "most invasive test" yet.