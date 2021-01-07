Dr. Dre Agrees to Pay Ex Nicole Young $2 Million in Temporary Support

Watch : Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

New details are emerging about Dr. Dre's divorce from Nicole Young.

A source confirms to E! News the rapper has agreed to pay his ex $2 million in spousal support. According to the insider, this single sum covers from now until April 14. After that, the former couple will have a court hearing and negotiate any future support, the source says.

Per the insider, this total accounts for Young's attorney fees, living expenses, security and any other costs. Up until this agreement, she had been receiving about $293,000 a month in temporary support. E! News has reached out to Dr. Dre's and Young's attorneys for comment.

Young filed for divorce from Dr. Dre over the summer after 24 years of marriage. It certainly hasn't been an easy time for the 55-year-old star. On Jan. 4, he suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Several celebrities, including Missy Elliott and Ice Cube, sent well-wishes.