Your Favorite Toddlers & Tiaras Stars Are All Grown Up in New Discovery+ Special

Toddlers no more.

It's been more than ten years since Toddlers & Tiaras hit the small screen, yet we still find ourselves thinking about those ambitious tykes and their intense stage moms. Thankfully, Discovery+ just announced a three-part special that will reveal where our favorite toddlers and their involved parents have ended up.

"Ten years ago, on stages across America, toddlers competed in high-stakes beauty pageants," a voice-over teases in the new sneak peek above. "It wasn't only the kids who were competing."

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 21 and promises to take viewers behind the glitter curtain. As the new trailer teases, "These little nuggets captivated a nation. Now, we're catching up with these beloved little treasures. See how they've grown!"

Not only will the new special break down iconic moments with former pageant regulars and their over-the-top parents, but it may also reveal who still has it.