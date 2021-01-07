Wells Adams Hints at Possible Courthouse Wedding to Sarah Hyland Amid Pandemic

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share Wedding Update

The coronavirus pandemic cancelled Wells Adams and fiancée Sarah Hyland's plans for a 2020 wedding, but it may have also pushed them in an entirely new direction for their nuptials.

Wells and Sarah were originally supposed to get married in August 2020. On the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and guest co-host Natasha Parker how he hopes his wedding shakes out given all the uncertainty in the world. Sarah, who has battled many health issues and received her second kidney transplant in 2018 following one in 2012, is particularly at high risk for the coronavirus.

"I don't know if a lot of your fans know this, but [Sarah is] immunocompromised. She's a transplant recipient, so she takes pills so that she doesn't reject this new kidney in her body. We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age," Wells explained. "We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year."

While the hope is that they can have the same event in summer 2021, Wells said that they may decide to have a wildly different kind of wedding instead.