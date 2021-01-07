Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced New evermore Song Is About Karlie Kloss

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Swifties, it's time to dissect new Taylor Swift music!

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the 31-year-old Grammy winner surprised fans when she released two new evermore songs on the deluxe version of the album. As you likely could have guessed, loyal followers immediately began listening to the new tunes. And according to some, one track may just be about Karlie Kloss, 28.

In "It's Time to Go," fans raised eyebrows when they heard the lyrics: "When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed. Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught."

Some on social media were quick to speculate that the words are in reference to Karlie. Both stars, however, haven't commented on the theories.

For the past couple of years, fans have speculated that Taylor and Karlie's friendship isn't as strong as it once was. For starters, Karlie was not featured in the singer's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.