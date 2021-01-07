Supermodel Stella Tennant's Family Confirms She Died By Suicide: "She Felt Unable To Go On"

Stella Tennant's family is shedding more light on the late Scottish supermodel's death.
The 50-year-old's loved ones made their comments to The Telegraph, which reported that following investigations into the star's death, she took her own life.
"We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died," Tennant's family said in a statement to the U.K. newspaper on Wednesday, Jan. 6. "She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humor touched so many."
They added, "Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her."
Tennant, one of the most famous supermodels in the '90s, died on Dec. 22, five days after her 50th birthday. She is survived by estranged husband David Lasnet, their son Marcel, 22, and three daughters Cecily, 19, Jasmine, 18, and Iris, 16.
Tennant, known for her pixie haircut, largely retired from the modeling industry in 1998 while pregnant with her eldest child. In the height of her fame, she appeared in ad campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Chanel and Burberry. She modeled for top designers such as the late Alexander McQueen and the late Karl Lagerfeld, and Donatella Versace, who paid tribute to her online after her death.
"Stella, I cannot believe you are gone," Versace wrote on Instagram. "You have left us way too soon. We met when you were at the beginning of your career. I cherish every moment we spent together. Ciao. Rest In Peace. Donatella."
Fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell, who also rose to fame in the '90s, also shared tributes to the late star on Instagram.
"Stella Tenant, gone too soon...I always admired her fearlessness and style," Crawford wrote. "Sending prayers to her family."
Campbell wrote, "#STELLA TENNANT CLASS ACT IN EVERYWAY Humble, loyal , balanced practical , a rare beauty inside and out , you were one of the goods ones never any love lost when we would see each other always picked up from where we left off ,. Effortless and the epitome of Grace , even when you would sit in a corner doing your needle point . Timeless Angel amongst us . my deepest condolences to your beautiful children family and loved ones ., ICON YOU WILL ALWAYS BE . R.I.P"