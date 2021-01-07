Noah Beck Responds to Backlash Over TikTok Stars’ Bahamas Getaway Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Noah Beck has spoken out after facing backlash from taking a Bahamas vacation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Pap Galore, the TikTok star, who over 23.5 million fans on the video app, said his recent getaway with girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio, her sister Charli D'Amelio, and fellow TikTokers Chase Hudson, Bryant Eslava and Avani Gregg—was "really fun." At the time of their December trip, Los Angeles—where Noah and his friends live—was seeing the worst of the pandemic with hospitals running low on ICU beds and oxygen. Today, one in five L.A. residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

"It is what it is, you know," he told the outlet. "I think, especially the business we're in, it's like you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That's what that was meant for. It was just a little trip to get away. Wanted to get away from everything and we took a private jet, so it was just us."