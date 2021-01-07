Kim & KanyeJoJo SiwaGwen & BlakeTanya RobertsPhotosVideos

Keke Palmer Joins the Mullet Trend as She Debuts New Look for 2021

Keke Palmer showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram, joining a growing mullet trend adopted by the likes of Miley Cyrus and Rihanna.

By Corinne Heller 07 Jan, 2021 3:45 PMTags
HairCelebritiesKeke Palmer
Watch: Rihanna & More Celebrities Bring Back the Iconic Mullet

New 'do, who dis?

Keke Palmer recently showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram, joining a growing mullet trend adopted by several celebrities over the past year or so. The 27-year-old Hustlers actress drew praise for her video, which showed her lip-synching, with some people comparing her to Rihanna and the late Whitney Houston.

Rihanna had debuted a similar hairstyle in November. As fans may recall, the superstar singer was spotted with her new 'do while out for dinner in Los Angeles. In September, Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams also showed off her own shaggy 'do. Alongside a photo of the actress and her bleached blonde cut, hair salon Bleach London wrote, "Mullet for my Valentine."

In recent months, Miley Cyrus has been showing off what her hairstylist called a "modern mullet." 

"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger previously told E! News. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."

photos
Keke Palmer's Best Looks

To see Keke Palmer's new 'do and to check out other stars' epic hair transformations, take a look at the photos below!

Roy Rochlin/WireImage, instagram
Keke Palmer

The star debuted this new hairstyle in January 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The singer debuted a short mullet-like hairstyle in January 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Instagram; Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram
Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Zendaya

The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Instagram
Allison Williams

The Girls star debuted bangs less than a month before the season five premiere of the HBO show.

Instagram; Getty Images
Salma Hayek

The actress posted on her Instagram page on Jan. 13 a photo of her sporting a sassy new hairstyle—a sleek Lob, or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk Parents.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

2
Exclusive

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

3

Cheers to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Evolving Love Story

4

Crystal Hefner Is Recovering After Near-Fatal Cosmetic Procedure

5

Kim Kardashian Deletes Instagram Pic Showing Her Without Wedding Ring