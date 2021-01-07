Inside Emma Stone's Pregnancy Experience: "She's Felt Very Lucky"

Watch : Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone is in La La Land as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Dave McCary.

A source exclusively tells E! News all about the actress' experience, describing how the star is "very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come."

"She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom," the insider says. "She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set."

In 2019, the actress was hard at work on the Atlanta set of the Zombieland: Double Tap sequel, before traveling across the pond to London to film the highly-anticipated Disney live-action film Cruella. Additionally, the actress lent her voice to the beloved character Eve in Croods 2.

But the coronavirus pandemic allowed the mom to slow down and enjoy her pregnancy in a way that might not have been possible pre-COVID-19.