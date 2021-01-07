Inside Emma Stone's Pregnancy Experience: "She's Felt Very Lucky"

Emma Stone is in La La Land as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Dave McCary.
A source exclusively tells E! News all about the actress' experience, describing how the star is "very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come."
"She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom," the insider says. "She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set."
In 2019, the actress was hard at work on the Atlanta set of the Zombieland: Double Tap sequel, before traveling across the pond to London to film the highly-anticipated Disney live-action film Cruella. Additionally, the actress lent her voice to the beloved character Eve in Croods 2.
But the coronavirus pandemic allowed the mom to slow down and enjoy her pregnancy in a way that might not have been possible pre-COVID-19.
Rather than working, the source says that actress has spent "most of her pregnancy at her home in Malibu."
"She loves being by the ocean and getting to spend time outdoors being active," the insider shares.
In 2017, her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, revealed to E! News that the celeb enjoyed yoga and strength training. But nowadays, the source says Emma is doing "lot of walking in the hills around her house."
Other than that, the insider says, "She has done some local traveling, but mostly she has stayed close to home enjoying being a newlywed and pregnant."
Paparazzi recently photographed the Zombieland actress on one of her strolls, which marked one of Emma's first public sightings in months.
She and Dave have flown under the radar since the start of the pandemic, even getting married in secret. Fans only began to suspect she was officially Mrs. McCary when she and her husband were spotted sporting wedding bands in September.
The private couple has yet to share the details of their wedding, but Emma is likely overjoyed to start this chapter of her life with Dave by her side.
She previously told Elle in 2018 that she was excited to start a family of her own one day. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," Emma explained at the time. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."