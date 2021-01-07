Inside Kim Kardashian’s Next Chapter as She Considers Divorcing Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Kimye is coming to an end, and Kim Kardashian is figuring out her next steps after her fallout with Kanye West.

As the couple discusses the possibility of divorce, E! News has exclusively learned what Kim envisions for her family's future moving forward.

A source revealed that not much will change for Kim and Kanye in their day-to-day lives. For now, they plan to continue living separately, her in Calabasas, Calif., and him in Wyoming.

Kanye will fly in to Los Angeles to see their four children "at his own leisure," which is how they've been managing in recent weeks.

Some of their kids (North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months) have visited their dad in Wyoming a few times, but nannies have always been there to help Kanye. Regardless of their marital issues, Kim wants to remain in LA, so the kids can continue their stable and consistent lifestyles and going to their current schools.