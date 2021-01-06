Jeannie Mai Says She's "Grateful for Life" in Moving Birthday Message After Health Scare

Watch : Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit "DWTS"

Jeannie Mai is feeling grateful as she celebrates her 42nd birthday and continues her recovery following her hospitalization last year.

The Real co-host was forced to drop out of Dancing With the Stars in November and undergo emergency surgery to remove a throat abscess blocking her airway, brought on by epiglottitis, or inflammation of tissue around the windpipe.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Mai posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a nude pink Montce Swim bikini and posing on a platform built over shallow ocean waters at a tropical beachfront resort.

"This year is unlike any other year I've ever celebrated my birthday," she wrote. "It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL. Grateful for the little things that soothe my soul and mind..like making time to print pictures off my phone for my home, re-reading all the books that moved me as a child, (Flowers for Algernon..still an all-time fave), learning to dance and face my fears in front of America."