Let Brie & Nikki Bella's New Year's Resolutions Inspire You

We're already a few days into 2021, but it's not too late to make a New Year's resolution—just follow the Bella Twins' lead.
Following Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's whirlwind 2020, which saw them publish a bestselling memoir, pack up their lives in a matter of weeks to move to Napa Valley and most notably, welcome their baby boys after being pregnant at the same time, they've earned every right to just sit back and relax this year.
And in a way, as the pair explained on the Wednesday, Jan. 6 episode of The Bellas Podcast, that's exactly what they're aiming to do as part of their New Year's resolutions.
"Self-care is definitely one. I feel like every new mom or a mom with a baby relates to that," said Nikki, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Matteo, with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31. "It's all about your baby first and you just don't care about you. It is crazy."
"I'm like, oh my gosh, I am not caring about myself," she added. "I look at my hairy legs—and guys, I've talked about grooming my girl down there; Like, she is full bush."
T.M.I.? Not for Nikki! "Self-care, it has gone so out the door," the new mom laughed. "Sometimes I'll just slap on some breast milk on my face. Like, I don't need to wash it, right? Anything that pops up, it'll kill?"
As a solution, Nikki explained that she and Artem came up with a system: Each day, they both have three hours to themselves to do things like exercise, journal, meditate and so on.
"So then we know like, 'Okay, no matter what, I have to watch Matteo from this time to this time because Artem has his time,' and vice versa," the Total Bellas star told podcast listeners. "And honestly, I really miss working out...I have done something athletic since I've been a very little kid. And this is the longest ever in my life that I have not done like a workout workout. Yeah, I walk, but I feel so not me and out of shape. And I don't like that feeling."
Brie, who welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Buddy, with her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) on Aug. 1, expressed that she could relate.
"I'm actually a little torn because obviously, I'm one of those every year, I'm always like 'lose weight,'" she shared. "Especially since I still have baby weight. And I hate that I do that."
But instead of falling into the trap of making unrealistic or unachievable goals, Brie is, like Nikki, simply focusing on herself.
"The one thing I lack—which is crazy to think because we're in a pandemic, forced at home—my meditation went kind of low," she explained. "All my self-care stuff. Even cutting my toenails! That sounds gross, but just concentrating on my own self-care and how I feel, I have totally pushed down the priority list. I feel like self-care has to be my big thing in 2021."
In addition to getting some well-deserved "me time," the Bella Twins can't wait to see their baby boys reach more milestones throughout the year. Currently, whenever Buddy gains a new skill or reaches a "first," Matteo quickly does, too—and vice-versa.
"It's cute how our boys are like, one does something and then the other one," Nikki gushed. As of right now, the 5-month-old babies are "eating, they're rolling over [and] they're not sleeping through the night."
"So eff our lives," Brie quipped.
Listen to the complete episode of The Bellas Podcast here!