Why The Office Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Now Than Ever

Exciting news, The Office fans!

Greg Daniels, creator of the iconic NBC sitcom, is sharing new details about the possibility of a long-awaited TV reunion starring your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees in honor of The Office's arrival on Peacock last week.

"I think it's probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now," Daniels shared with E! News exclusively on Tuesday, Jan. 5. "But people are more open to it now it seems like."

When asked what an Office reunion on Peacock might look like, Daniels revealed, "I think the issue is what is left to say about the characters. There's been talk of maybe a Friends-style reunion kind of thing. I don't know, it's still pretty vague."

"The weird thing about that is when we ended it, we jumped forward a year and a lot of them aren't working there anymore. Jim and Pam live in Texas now and so does Darryl," he added. "But it would be fun to go find some lost episodes and shoot them as if they were back in 2010 or something."