Kylie Jenner Channels "Mommy Goose" in First Sexy Photo Shoot of 2021

Sporting a new red hot look, Kylie Jenner is wishing her fans a Happy New Year with some new sexy photos.
In pictures posted to Instagram on Jan. 5, the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen modeling a white button down ribbed henley top paired with matching high shot shorts. In one shot, Kylie, who wears her dyed red hair in a high half ponytail, touches her chest while sitting on the edge of an arm chair inside what appears to be a living room. The reality star and mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster captioned the Instagram photo shoot, "Mommy Goose."
Also visible: the large scar underneath Kylie's left thigh, which she got when she was a child.
"When I was about 5 my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate," Kylie told Celebuzz in 2011. "After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew!"
Kylie debuted her red hair in early December. The natural brunette, who has dyed her hair different colors and worn colorful wigs over the years, also showed off her crimson locks in holiday pics and a recent snow vacation with Stormi and their family in Aspen, Colorado.
