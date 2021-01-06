Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Channels "Mommy Goose" in First Sexy Photo Shoot of 2021

Kylie Jenner shows off her red hair and some skin in a revealing first 2021 Instagram photo shoot after celebrating the New Year with Stormi Webster and their family. See her latest pics.

Sporting a new red hot look, Kylie Jenner is wishing her fans a Happy New Year with some new sexy photos.

In pictures posted to Instagram on Jan. 5, the 23-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen modeling a white button down ribbed henley top paired with matching high shot shorts. In one shot, Kylie, who wears her dyed red hair in a high half ponytail, touches her chest while sitting on the edge of an arm chair inside what appears to be a living room. The reality star and mother of 2-year-old Stormi Webster captioned the Instagram photo shoot, "Mommy Goose."

Also visible: the large scar underneath Kylie's left thigh, which she got when she was a child.

"When I was about 5 my sister [Kendall] and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate," Kylie told Celebuzz in 2011. "After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew!"

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Kylie debuted her red hair in early December. The natural brunette, who has dyed her hair different colors and worn colorful wigs over the years, also showed off her crimson locks in holiday pics and a recent snow vacation with Stormi and their family in Aspen, Colorado.

See Kylie's new pics and her other hottest photos over the years.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy 2021

Kylie poses in her first Instagram photo shoot of 2021.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Red Hot

In January 2021, Kylie showcases her dyed red hair, which she debuted a month earlier.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2020 Oscars After-Party

Kylie wore a sparkling Ralph & Russo strapless gown to the Vanity Fair post-Oscars party.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Grammys 2019

The reality star wore a blush Balmain jumpsuit to the show.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Christmas 2019

Kylie rocked this green look at the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party in 2019.

SPW / SplashNews.com
Light as a Feather

The reality star wore a white, ruched Magda Butrym tefe off-the-shoulder mini dress with turkey and ostrich feathers, which retails for $2,120, on a night out with bestie Jordyn Woods in December 2018.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Magic

Kylie perfects edgy glam wearing Alexander Wang at the 2018 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Feminine Frills

The makeup mogul stuns in a sheer, beaded Atelier Versace number at the 2017 Met Gala.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Mini Dress Maven

The reality star wows in a form-fitting mini at the Sugar Factory grand opening in Las Vegas.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Pop of Plaid

Kylie channels her edgier side with a plaid bomber jacket and studded heels. 

All Access / AKM-GSI
Orange You Glad...

Orange is a hard color to pull off, but Kylie does it flawlessly in this sexy slit dress with simple heels and simple styling.

LA Photo Lab / Splash News
Beige Beauty

Wow! Kylie pairs her beige bodysuit with a bright blue Balmain skirt and matching Birkin bag. We're loving the color combo!

Splash News
Pretty in Pink

Kylie looks like a delicious piece of cotton candy at a Sugar Factory opening in Florida.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Lacy Lady

Kylie attends New York Fashion Week in a skin-baring lace gown that turns up the sex factor.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image
Latticework

Kylie stuns in a mesh Balmain dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
Balmain Nation

The teen star pairs her embellished Balmain x H&M dress with thigh-hight black boots.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Family Ties

Kylie flaunts her hot body in this figure-hugging Bossa look.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Hot Off the Runway

In Balmain

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Molten

Kylie continues to show her love of Balmain at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Sheer Genius

Kylie looks ethereal in a white sheer two-piece set that shows off her midriff and long legs.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com
Take the Plunge

Va-va-voom! Kylie flaunts major cleavage in this boob-baring, long-sleeved dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A-Plus

Kylie shows lots of skin in this burgundy Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high slit.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living
Fit Like a Glove

Kylie flaunts her curves in a skintight Mistress Rocks bandage dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Goddess

Kylie turns heads in a shimmering gold Shady Zeineldine gown at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Sister Act

Kylie's orange Nicholas Jebran dress compliments her sister's embellished gown perfectly.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Creme de la Crop Top

In a white and cream ensemble

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elegant Arrival

In a high-waisted slit black skirt paired with a simple white crop top

PacificCoastNews.com
Flower Child

In a bodycon mini

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Black and Blanc

In a fitted white top with sleek black trousers

Frazer Harrison/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
White Hot

In a white midi

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

Watch brand new episodes on hayu!

