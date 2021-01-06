Kim & Kanye2021 GrammysTanya RobertsPhotosVideos

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Slams "Sexist Clown" Over Comments About Her Weight

After a former tennis pro insulted Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to deem him a "sexist clown."

By Ryan Gajewski 06 Jan, 2021 8:29 AMTags
SportsSerena WilliamsCouplesCelebrities
Alexis Ohanian is proving that "love" is not just a tennis term as he takes aim at someone who criticized wife Serena Williams.

Ion Tiriac, a Romanian former tennis player who owns the Madrid Open tennis tournament, discussed Serena's age and weight in a recent interview with Romanian television channel TVR. 

"At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago," the 81-year-old president of the Romanian Tennis Federation said in the conversation that was translated to English by Ubitennis. "Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire. From all points of view."

The comments clearly did not sit well with Alexis. When a Twitter user posted the interview on Sunday, Jan. 3 and said it was "safe to say" that Serena wouldn't choose to compete in the Madrid Open again, Alexis replied, "Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks."

 

The following day, the 37-year-old Reddit co-founder returned to the Twitter thread to offer a shout-out of sorts to Olympia, the 3-year-old daughter he shares with the 39-year-old tennis icon. 

 

"Had to Google it... turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this [clown emojis]," he posted, adding a screen grab of a web page showing that Ion has never won a major tennis tournament. 

Later that day, Alexis tweeted another message of support for Serena, winner of a whopping 23 Grand Slam titles. "2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family," the proud husband wrote.

Sounds like Serena can guarantee she'll always have a partner who isn't afraid to call out a foul comment. 

