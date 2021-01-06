Where Kanye West Stands With Kim Kardashian’s Family as Marital Turmoil Continues

Watch : Kanye West Is In a "Great Place" After Kim Kardashian Reunion

Is Kanye West about to be kicked out of the Kardashian clan?

With Kanye and Kim Kardashian discussing possible divorce options, fans are wondering where the rapper stands with the rest of her famous family.

During the couple's heated Twitter exchange in July 2020, Kanye revealed that he's been trying to divorce Kim since 2018 and even referred to her mom, Kris Jenner, as "Kris Jong-Un" on Twitter. The father of four later apologized to Kim, saying, "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

But on Tuesday, Jan. 5, E! News learned that Kimye is in free fall as they live apart in Wyoming and Calabasas, Calif.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source revealed. "They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."