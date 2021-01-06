Revisit Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Sweetest Moments With Their Kids

Watch : Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Late Father

Kim Kardashian is envisioning a possible future without husband Kanye West.

According to a source, the reality star has contemplated divorcing the musician for some time, but hesitates to make things official because of their four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months. The insider explains to E! News, "It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Kim has always made their kids a priority, even as Kanye publicly struggled with his mental health. She refrained from speaking about how it impacted their family, instead releasing a statement in support of her husband this past July. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim said in part. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."