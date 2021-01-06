Fans Are Convinced The Weeknd Cast a Selena Gomez Look-Alike in New Music Video

Watch : Why The Weeknd's New Album Is Definitely About Bella Hadid

The Weeknd's New Year is starting on a high note.

The 30-year-old star made fans go wild on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when he released a new music video for his hit tune "Save Your Tears."

Not only did people comment on his major transformation, in which he wore dramatic facial prosthetics that made him look completely unrecognizable, but fans were buzzing over the female model featured in the project. Many compared her to The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who he dated for nearly 10 months in 2017.

"How is no one talking about how the girl looks so much like Selena G," one YouTube follower commented, "Like this song is about her if you actually listen and the video confirms it."

"She looks like Selena Gomez," someone else put it simply.

A few commenters noticed the beauty and fashion similarities between the model and former Disney channel star, with one person saying, "The girl has a similar hair style and earrings as Selena in her music video 'Dance Again.'"