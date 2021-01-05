2021 Grammys Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

Looks like music fans will have to wait a bit longer for the 2021 Grammys.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, The New York Times reported that the prestigious awards show has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which was slated to take place in just a few weeks on Jan. 31, has now been rescheduled for some time in March. Though the set-up for the event was already planned to be much different than previous years—no live audience and only presenters and performers on-site—the pushed back date may result in even more safety protocols.

The short-list of nominations was released on last November and caused a load of controversy amongst music artists.

The Weeknd, who released his album After Hours in March, was one of the artists who felt snubbed by the organizers as he was not nominated for any category. The "Blinding Lights" singer took his frustration to Twitter at the time, writing, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…"