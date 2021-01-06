An Unexpected Killer Is Back With More True Crime Twists: Watch the Season 2 Sneak Peek

Season two of An Unexpected Killer is sure to pull the rug out from under even the savviest of true-crime fans.
Brand new episodes of the Oxygen series kick off Friday, Jan. 15, and it won't be long before viewers are second-guessing everything as they watch captivating interviews with potential suspects and in-depth examinations of crime scenes, following along with experienced homicide investigators who believe they're inches away from solving a case, only to come across something unanticipated.
Take the season two premiere for example.
In the introductory episode, a successful TV producer and mother of one is found shot dead in her upscale home. Suspicion ends up falling on her soon-to-be-ex-husband, but his airtight alibi leads detectives to question other potential suspects. And just when the tenacious detectives believe they have a break in the case, they're faced with a shocking and unforeseen surprise in a truly twisted investigation.
If that's not enticing enough, true-crime devotees and people simply searching for a new show to watch will almost certainly be convinced to tune in after watching an exclusive season two trailer.
You might find yourself getting goosebumps a number of times while watching the above clip, but they're practically guaranteed upon hearing one professional's chilling warning: "Innocent people can fail polygraphs because they're nervous. Guilty people can pass polygraphs because they're sociopaths."
The exclusive teaser also provides a glimpse at some of the cases to come on this season of An Unexpected Killer, including those that have key players saying everything from "This is nothing I had ever seen before or even heard of before," to "Why the hell did this happen? How did this happen? Who did it?"
We'd like answers to those questions, too!
Season two of An Unexpected Killer premieres Friday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.
