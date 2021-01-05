Watch Chelsea Houska Tell Her Teen Mom 2 Co-Stars She's Leaving the Show

While it was not how she expected it to be, Chelsea Houska sat down for her final reunion as a Teen Mom star.
In November 2020, the soon-to-be mom of four announced she was bidding farewell to Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons on the show as one of the original cast members. Now, with the two-part reunion set to begin airing on Tuesday, Jan. 5, MTV has given fans a first look at Houska's goodbye to her famed co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.
"This is gonna be my final season, my final reunion and it is definitely bittersweet," she said during the virtual reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's weird that the last one is here like this and we're not all together."
As for why the reality star decided now was the time to step away from the longtime series, "I feel like watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach," she explained. "It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter and I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby. It just feels like the right time."
Lowry, who has starred alongside Houska since the beginning of the series, acknowledged their shared history. "I do think it's gonna be a little bit weird of a dynamic without her because we've been doing this together for 10 years," she pointed out, "but I'm really excited to see what opportunities she has kind of once she moves on from this."
In an Instagram post in November, the pregnant star explained to fans that her exit was a decision she made with her husband Cole DeBour and that they are parting with MTV on "the best of terms."
"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning," she noted. "Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"
But, before she finally says goodbye, it's time for one last reunion. Watch her castmates react to the news of her exit above!
Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.