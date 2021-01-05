The Bachelor Premiere: A Sparkly Vibrator and a Promising Start

Watch : Matt James Tells Why Abigail Got the First Impression Rose

We had high hopes for Matt James, and so far we are not disappointed.

The 29-year-old real estate broker began his tenure on The Bachelor tonight and might have given us the most pleasant and most promising premiere in a while. The first impression rose winner is already a fave, and a second fave is a sparkly, light-up vibrator named MJ (no relation to the contestant named MJ) that caused quite the stir.

"I haven't seen something that big before," Matt told E! News. "It was extremely distracting, you know, making noises and just catching light and a bunch of different ways so it's hard to stay focused."

Yeah, this was a fun premiere.

First, let's get this vibrator situation out of the way. Contestant Katie brought the prop as a representation of what got her through quarantine, and it stuck around all night long. At one point she used it to tap another girl, Mari, on the shoulder to get a minute to talk to Matt, and Mari didn't shut up about being tapped on the shoulder by a dildo for the rest of the evening.