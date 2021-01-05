Ashton Kutcher Reaches Out to That ‘70s Show Co-Stars Who Mistakenly Mourned Tanya Roberts’ Death

No, you're not being punk'd. Ashton Kutcher is simply shutting down rumors about his co-star's death in the most Ashton Kutcher way possible.
It seems the actor is taking it upon himself to be the bearer of good news, as he spreads the word that his That '70s Show co-star Tanya Roberts didn't actually die on Jan. 3. Her publicist Mike Pingel had previously confirmed her death, before telling NBC News that the 65-year-old star is still alive.
But not all of her That '70s Show castmates got the memo. So on Monday, Jan. 4, Ashton tweeted to let them know.
Topher Grace was among those to mourn her death. He originally wrote, "I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with." The Spider-Man 3 actor added, "I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder. We'll miss you Midge," referencing her character Midge Pinciotti, while he portrayed Eric Forman from 1998 to 2006.
Ashton chimed in and responded, "yo bro she's not dead."
Earlier today, Debra Jo Rupp also paid tribute on Twitter. She wrote, "Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty."
The actress (who portrayed Kitty Forman) then recalled a kitchen scene they filmed in the first season of That '70s Show while drinking cocktails and laughing together. "She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times," Debra said. "I loved her. RIP beauty."
Ashton then came in with the truth, commenting on her post, "dj she's still alive."
Her publicist initially told outlets she was taken to the hospital on Christmas Eve after collapsing in her Los Angeles home following a walk with her dogs. He said he was "devastated" by her death, telling CNN, "She was full of energy and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an Angel and I will miss her so much."
Pingel explained that Roberts' husband called him after medical employees told him it was time to say goodbye.
Now Ashton is trying to set the record straight. Clearly, there's a reason he founded A Plus media—he seems to have a zero tolerance policy for misinformation.