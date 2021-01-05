Meet The Bachelor's Abigail Heringer, Matt James' First Impression Rose Pick

Watch : Matt James Discusses Being the First Black "Bachelor"

Matt James' journey to find love on The Bachelor has commenced and he has his eye on one lady in particular: Abigail Heringer.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Bachelor explained that it wasn't hard to choose which of the 40 women to give the first impression rose to. "She's incredible, like, she went above and beyond what I was hoping I would experience that first night and that's authenticity. Someone being open, someone being vulnerable, she did all those things, and it was unwarranted. I'm not having to ask. She's just offering it up and I'm just like, ‘Man, that's what I'm looking for.' I'm looking for something real."

He added, "I wanted her to know that I appreciated her and her candidness and willingness to be like that so it was a no-brainer for me."

But for Bachelor viewers who are looking to know even more about Abigail, you've come to the right place. E! News has all the need-to-know info about her below: