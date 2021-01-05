Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

15 Items To Help You Rock The Patchwork Trend

From jackets to boots to jumpers and jeans, we've rounded up our favorite patchwork styles!

By Emily Spain 05 Jan, 2021
FashionShoppingDaily PopShop With E!Shop Daily Pop
E-comm: Patchwork Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Patchwork is making a comeback!

The early 2000s trend is back in style and we're here for it! And celebrities like Ayesha Curry, Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham have given patchwork their stamp of approval.

From patchwork jeans and jackets to blouses and bucket hats, it's time to invest in these vintage-inspired pieces that will make you look crafty and stylish. And if you're not handy with a sewing machine to make your own patchwork creations, we've rounded up 15 items that will help you rock the latest fashion trend.

For our patchwork must-haves, scroll below!

Arlo Suede Patchwork Bucket Hat

Two trends we cant get enough of: bucket hats and patchwork! This suede hat will add a fun touch to any outfit.

$29
Urban Outfitters

Pieced Patch Overalls

With a relaxed silhouette with slouchy legs and yoking at the waist, this pair of overalls promises comfort and style. Pair it with a sweater or long sleeve top for a stylish winter look.

$198
Free People

BB Dakota Back to Block Patchwork Cardigan

There's nothing better than a cozy cardigan that features this season's latest trends. This patchwork sweater is great for layering, too.

$109
Nordstrom

Cupackes & Cashmere Imogene Patchwork Print Top

The ruffle neckline and cuffs adds a feminine touch to this patchwork blouse. You can also throw on a leather jacket and jeans to complete the outfit.

$99
Nordstrom

Plus Size Patchwork Maxi Dress

This dress features a beautiful mix of floral prints and blue hues. And you can dress it up or down depending on the occasion!

$32
$29
Forever 21

Vans Sk8-Hi Tiger Patchwork Sneakers

Have you ever seen a cuter pair of Vans? We are obsessed with the tiger imagery and mix of bold patterns.

$70
ASOS

UO Cyres Patchwork Long Sleeve Tee

Tie dye and patchwork is another combo we love! This comfortable tee will add an element of fun to any outfit.

$59
Urban Outfitters

Cynthia Patch High Rise Straight Jeans

These flattering jeans are the perfect winter staple to add to your closet! We love the light wash and patch detailing.

 

$148
Reformation

One Above Another Relaxed Quilted Shacket

With smooth, quilted fabric and a relaxed fit, this shacket is great for staying warm and comfortable this winter.

$72
ASOS

Jeffrey Campbell La-Siren Mixed Media Bootie

Not all patchwork has to be colorful! These booties feature a mix of black textures and patterns so you can wear them with almost anything.

$225
Nordstrom

Lottie Patched Jumper

We love the denim and lace detailing on this vintage-inspired jumper. Pair it with boots and a blouse, and you'll be ready to conquer the day in style.

$148
Free Peopl

J.Crew Liberty® Print Slim Perfect Shirt

The famous Liberty London British print house knows how to do patchwork. This elegant blouse is great for date night, Zoom meetings or running errands.

$118
$71
Nordstrom

Jaded London Frayed Patchwork Jeans in Brown Corduroy

Up your street style game with these patchwork jeans! Pair them with the matching jacket for the ultimate patchwork look.

$111
ASOS

Wildflower Patchwork Denim Print iPhone Case

Stay in style while protecting your phone. Wildflower phone cases are loved by so many celebs and influencers for good reasons- they're so cute!

$35
Urban Outfitters

House of Harlow 1960 Jemima Dress

It's never too early to start building your spring wardrobe. With satin fabric with ruched detail, people will stop and ask you where you got it!

$178
$104
Revolve

