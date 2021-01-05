No, Zoë Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum Following Split From Karl Glusman

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Karl Glusman

Hold your horses, everyone: Zoë Kravitz is still single.

The internet has been abuzz with rumors that Zoë has started up a romance with Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum, following her very recent divorce filing from actor Karl Glusman.

However, it's all a big little lie, because E! News has exclusively learned Zoë and Channing are not dating.

On Dec. 23, the High Fidelity actress filed for divorce from her husband of 18 months. They dated for three years before tying the knot at her dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home in June 2019.

One year ago, Zoë revealed the best part about married life when speaking with Elle. The Big Little Lies star, 32, spilled, "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe."