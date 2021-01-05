See the Heartbreaking Moment Nikki Bella Learned Her Mom Needed Brain Surgery

Watch : Brie Breaks News to Nikki About Mom Needing Brain Surgery

Everything Brie Bella and Nikki Bella thought they knew about their mother's longstanding health struggles is about to change when Total Bellas returns this Thursday, Jan. 7.

In this exclusive sneak peek, the twin sisters share an emotional moment as they attempt to come to terms with mom Kathy Colace's condition, which doctors say has worsened according to a recent brain scan.

"They got the results. But they weren't good," Brie tells Nikki, who, at the time, is traveling to L.A. with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. "They found a lesion the size of a blueberry on her brain stem. And they said she's gonna need surgery."

Nikki is clearly taken aback, and doesn't even reveal what's she's thinking until she's alone in front of the Total Bellas cameras. "The fact that my mom has to get brain surgery, that is like...I mean, that's shocking to me," she says in a confessional. "I'm trying to process this because it just doesn't even seem real."