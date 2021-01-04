Harry & OliviaEmily MitchellKumail Nanjiani2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Meet the New Characters Ruling the Gossip Girl Revival

HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival revealed the character names and cast portraits to kick off 2021.

Get excited, Upper East Siders. It's time to meet the new class ruling the New York City private school scene.

HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival kicked off the new year by revealing the character names for the show's stars Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Genvinson, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zión Moreno, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock.

Alongside uploading glamorous cast portraits, the Instagram for the revival series also dropped one-word labels that teased the personalities of the fictional students.

The new batch of private school teens includes "Julien Calloway: Influence" (played by Alexander), "Monet de Haan: Power"(played by Smith), "Luna La: Style" (played by Moreno), "Max Wolfe: Freedom" (played by Doherty), "Audrey Hope: Grace" (played by Lind), "Kate Keller: Ambition" (played by Gevinson), "Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV: Privilege" (played by Brown), "Akeno ‘Aki' Menzies: Innocence" (played by Mock) and "Zoya Lott: Perspective" (played by Peak).

This news comes almost two months after the new cast members were spotted filming on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which was featured heavily in the original CW show. As E! readers surely recall, HBO Max's Gossip Girl was originally slated to premiere back in 2020.

Yet, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the revival faced delays.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The new show will take place eight years after the end of the original Gossip Girl and will follow a new group of New York City private school teens. While Kristen Bell is returning as the voice of the never-seen blogger, executive producer Josh Schwartz made it clear that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley's character) isn't to blame for the new chatter swirling around the Upper East Side.

Apparently, we're all Gossip Girl now.

"It didn't really feel like a group of adults who were being controlled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense," he said at a TCA panel in 2019. "So it felt like there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now, in our own way, that we are all purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that's evolved, and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of upper east side high school kids felt like the right time."

Get acquainted with the new class by scrolling through the latest Gossip Girl photos below!

HBO MAX
Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

The revival series simply described this character, Zoya Lott, as "perspective."

HBO MAX
Evan Mock as Akeno "Aki" Menzies

The character Aki will embody "innocence" in the new Gossip Girl.

HBO MAX
Eli Brown as Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV

We can't tell if we're getting big Chuck Bass or Nate Archibald vibes from Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV, who will represent "privilege."

HBO MAX
Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller

You better watch out for Tavi Gevinson's character. Why? Because Tavi's character's descriptor is "ambition."

HBO MAX
Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope

Could there be more to Audrey Hope's story? She's been described as "grace."

HBO MAX
Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe

Another striking co-star! Thomas' character has the label "freedom."

HBO MAX
Zión Moreno as Luna La

Your next style icon? Perhaps. The character Luna La has been described as "style."

HBO MAX
Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan

We're already feeling inspired by this character. Monet de Haan's label is "power."

HBO MAX
Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway

This character is ready to "influence" on Gossip Girl.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Hello, Upper East Siders!

Here's the cast of the new Gossip Girl on the steps of the Met in New York City. The actors include (from left to right, top to bottom) Evan Mock, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander and Savannah Lee Smith.

 

Gotham/GC Images
Up to no good?

Emily Alyn Lind's portrayal of Audrey, a teen who has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there, already seems like one of the series' most enticing. 

Gotham/GC Images
A queer love story in the making? You decide.

Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander get close.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Squad goals.

Just like the original, Savannah Lee Smith and Zión Moreno look very ready to judge anyone that walks by. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The outsider.

Could Whitney Peak's character be far different than the kids on the steps of the Met? It appears that way. Throughout these images, she walks past that group as she carries a brown paper bag (lunch) and a red tote that says Revolution Books.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
More judging.

Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Thomas Doherty.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Hello, New York!

Whitney Peak is honestly getting us excited to see the city as this series' background. 

Gotham/GC Images
One more look, please.

The cast already looks perfect.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Relationship trouble?

We're guessing that Peak and Brown's characters got into a huge fight here.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Fabulous fashion.

Just like the original, the new Gossip Girl is already promising head-turning looks. Here we see Jordan Alexander, Zión Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith.

Gotham/GC Images
Retro vibes.

While the new series takes place eight years after the original, Tavi Gevinson and Adam Chanler-Berat's looks seem plucked from another decade. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
A big night out.

Peak and Brown were photographed in between nighttime scenes in New York. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
At one point, he helps her with her coat.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Masks on.

And, because we're in the middle of a pandemic, they slipped their masks on while shooting. 

The new Gossip Girl will hit HBO Max in 2021.

