Bella Hadid Shows Off Colorful New Hair Transformation in Stunning Selfie

Bella Hadid is finally giving her fans what they want.
After having teased glimpses of her latest hair transformation in recent days, the 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3 to share a selfie that provided a clear and close-up view at her new look.
The photo, seen below, shows off her eye-catching and on-trend hairstyle featuring chunky orange highlights that call to mind 1990s nostalgia. Needless to say, her famous followers were quite impressed by the style that Jennifer Lopez and other celebs have also tested out lately.
"Wow. You're a whole vibe," Hailey Bieber commented to Bella, adding a fire emoji.
Bella's half-sister Alana Hadid wrote, "Super hero vibes." She also included heart, crab and maple leaf emojis.
Meanwhile, La La Anthony succinctly commented with four heart-eyes emojis.
This is clearly not the first time Bella has turned heads with a new 'do. In October, her makeover at that time entailed adding hair extensions and dying her jet-black locks into a fall-appropriate caramel hue.
Perhaps Bella was inspired by sister Gigi Hadid, who recently debuted her own new look just in time for the holidays.
"Fresh snow fresh cut," Gigi captioned a photo on Dec. 16 that showed her newest haircut featuring long bangs.
Alana, proving to be an equal-opportunity compliment provider, was quick to praise that look as well. "Love those baby bangs," the always-supportive Alana wrote. "Miss your face and your place."
Plus, Gigi's boyfriend Zayn Malik had recently debuted his own updated hairdo when he was spotted with platinum blonde hair.
If these three don't give us all permission to explore the "new year, new me" vibes, we don't know what will.